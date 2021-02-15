The Equitable Funds Acquires Four-Building Office Property in Suburban Chicago

Remington Office Court was approximately 90 percent leased upon acquisition.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — The Equitable Funds has acquired Remington Office Court, a four-building, single-story office campus in Schaumburg. The purchase price was undisclosed. Located on Remington Road, the property totals 83,370 square feet. Upon acquisition, it was approximately 90 percent leased. Tenants enjoy direct entrances from the outdoors, dedicated HVAC systems, operable windows and private restrooms, features that are desirable as a result of COVID-19, according to the buyer. NAI Hiffman will serve as leasing agent. One Story LLC, a property management firm formed by principals of The Equitable Funds, will manage the asset. The acquisition is in line with the firm’s strategy of acquiring, owning and managing single-story office properties throughout Chicagoland. Jonathan Berger and Josh Silvergalde established The Equitable Funds in 1999 and has since completed more than $100 million of real estate acquisitions and dispositions.