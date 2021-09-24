The Equitable Funds Acquires Two-Building Office Property in Schaumburg, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The buildings will be combined with an existing office complex and will be named One Story Schaumburg.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — The Equitable Funds LLC has acquired 1340-1350 Remington Road in Schaumburg for an undisclosed price. The company plans to combine the two-building, one-story office property with an additional asset, 1305-1375 Remington Road, and create a campus known as One Story Schaumburg. The newest buildings total roughly 48,000 square feet and were 30 percent leased at the time of acquisition.

When combined with the earlier acquisition, One Story Schaumburg will total more than 130,000 square feet. All of the buildings were constructed in the same style by one developer. The Equitable Funds plans to execute a renovation and repositioning program for all the buildings. A spec suite program will be implemented to offer move-in ready spaces ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 square feet. Plans also call for an amenity center and more outdoor seating. NAI Hiffman is the leasing agent. One Story LLC, a property management firm recently formed by Jonathan Berger and Joshua Silverglade, will manage the asset.