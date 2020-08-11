The Estate Cos. Acquires Former Ramada Inn Near Miami for $15.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

HIALEAH, FLA. — The Estate Cos. has acquired a former Ramada Inn in Hialeah for $15.3 million. The non-operational hotel was originally built in 1970 with expansions completed in 1973, 1979 and 1988. The property offers 258 rooms and sits on five acres at 1950 W. 49th St., 15 miles northwest of downtown Miami. Camilo Niño, Ricardo Uribe and Alen Hernandez of LV Lending originated an $11.5 million acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer. The seller was a partnership between UCH1 LLC, Miami Corporate Partners, Bidart Dairy II LLC and Noriega Properties. Details of renovation plans were not disclosed.