Thursday, August 8, 2024
AcquisitionsDevelopmentRetailTexas

The Farm League Buys 35 Acres in Metro Houston for Recreational Sports Facility

by Taylor Williams

MAGNOLIA, TEXAS — The Farm League, an operator of recreational sports facilities, has purchased 35 acres in the northwestern Houston suburb of Magnolia for the development of its latest complex. The site is located at the northwest corner of State Highway 149 and FM 148 and will be combined with a 12-acre parcel, yielding a 47-acre complex that will feature multiple baseball, softball, football and soccer fields. Construction is slated to begin later this year and wrap up in 2026. Parkside Capital sold the land for an undisclosed price.

