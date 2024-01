ELMONT, N.Y. — The Feil Organization has refinanced Home Depot Shopping Center, a 269,490-square-foot property located at 600 Hempstead Turnpike in the Long Island community of Elmont. Feil has owned the property since 1992. At the time of the loan closing, the center was fully leased, with Marshalls and Target serving as the other anchor tenants. Estreich & Co. arranged the $23.5 million loan for the refinancing through Principal Asset Management on behalf of Feil.