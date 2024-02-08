The Feil Organization Underway on $8M Renovation of North Riverside Park Mall in Suburban Chicago

RIVERSIDE, ILL. — The Feil Organization is underway on an $8 million renovation of North Riverside Park Mall, a 1.4 million-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Riverside. The project team includes JP2 Architects and AECom Hunt Construction Group. Plans call for modernized flooring, updated ceilings and a revamped entrance. Completion is slated for October. Acquired by Feil in 2004, North Riverside Park Mall is home to 130 national and boutique stores, services and eateries. New tenant additions include Miniso, Pandora, Kids Empire, Kong Dog and Kids Foot Locker House of Play.