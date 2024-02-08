Thursday, February 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
This rendering shows plans for the mall’s main entrance, which will be revamped.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRetail

The Feil Organization Underway on $8M Renovation of North Riverside Park Mall in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

RIVERSIDE, ILL. — The Feil Organization is underway on an $8 million renovation of North Riverside Park Mall, a 1.4 million-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Riverside. The project team includes JP2 Architects and AECom Hunt Construction Group. Plans call for modernized flooring, updated ceilings and a revamped entrance. Completion is slated for October. Acquired by Feil in 2004, North Riverside Park Mall is home to 130 national and boutique stores, services and eateries. New tenant additions include Miniso, Pandora, Kids Empire, Kong Dog and Kids Foot Locker House of Play.  

You may also like

BWE Arranges $19.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio...

Ironside Realty Acquires 3,300 SF Single-Tenant Retail Property...

DIG Brokers Sale of 398,602 SF Portion of...

Southern Realty Trust Funds $56.4M Mezzanine Loan for...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 89,883 SF...

Red Door Revivals Breaks Ground on Roswell Junction...

EEE Panelists: Today’s Premier Entertainment Experiences Merge the...

Toyota to Invest $1.3B at Flagship Plant in...

Matan Delivers 345,000 SF Industrial Project in Ashland,...