The Flynn Co. Negotiates 49,112 SF Office Lease in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

The tenant will occupy the entirety of 1021 W. 8th Avenue.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENN. — The Flynn Co. has negotiated a 49,112-square-foot office lease for an undisclosed defense contractor in King of Prussia, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The tenant will immediately take occupancy of the entirety of 1021 W. 8th Avenue, an office building situated adjacent to the Valle Forge Casino Resort and in close proximity to King of Prussia Mall. Duke Gleeson and Kevin Flynn Jr. of The Flynn Co. represented the landlord, MS County Line Associates, in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the tenant.