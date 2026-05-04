The Fold to Debut 6,072 SF Restaurant at Corrigan Station in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Fold, a new American restaurant concept from the team behind Roots Seasonal Cuisine in Lee’s Summit, Mo., will open at Corrigan Station in the heart of Kansas City’s Crossroads Arts District. The Fold will occupy 6,072 square feet in the former Corvino restaurant space. Todd Richards, bar manager for Roots, along with Amanda Accurso and Brandon Sharp, owners of Roots, are partners in The Fold, which will offer a wide range of culinary options. The restaurant is scheduled to open Friday, May 22. The Fold’s name reflects the restaurant’s vision of being a welcoming place for people from all walks of life, according to Corrigan Station owner Copaken Brooks.