NEW YORK CITY — The Food Hall Co., a Dallas-based operator, has unveiled plans for Shaver Hall, a 35,000-square-foot culinary destination that will be located within the historic former Lord & Taylor building at 424 Fifth Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by ZGF Architects and ICRAVE, Shaver Hall will feature 11 curated food stalls, including an Omakase concept, a wine and cheese bar, a steakhouse and a modern bodega. Shaver Hall is scheduled to open before the end of the year.