The French Workshop Opens 3,750 SF Bakery in Wantagh, New York

WANTAGH, N.Y. — The French Workshop has opened a 3,750-square-foot artisanal bakery and café at Willow Wood Shopping Center in the Long Island community of Wantagh. Robert Delavale of the Breslin Realty represented the landlord in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Cary Fabrikant, also with Breslin Realty, represented the tenant. Other tenants at the center include Starbucks, Petco and Jovia Financial Credit Union.