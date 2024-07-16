The Fresh Market to Open Two Grocery Stores in Metro DC Totaling 56,000 SF

RESTON AND FALLS CHURCH, VA. — The Fresh Market plans to anchor two mixed-use developments in the Northern Virginia region of metropolitan Washington, D.C. The Greensboro, N.C.-based grocer has committed to approximately 27,000 square feet of space at Reston Station, a mixed-use development in Reston by Comstock Cos., and 29,000 square feet at West Falls, a 10-acre mixed-use development in Falls Church by Hoffman & Associates.

The Reston Station grocery store will be situated within Midline at Reston Station, and the West Falls store will be located at the ground level of an upcoming residential development. Both new stores are expected to open within the next three years, with the West Falls store set to open by mid-2026.

The Fresh Market has two existing locations in nearby Alexandria and Vienna, Va.