The Garrett Companies to Develop Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Denver

LONGMONT AND COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — The Garrett Companies is developing two apartment communities in Longmont and Colorado Springs. The combined development value of the two properties is $145 million. Wintrust provided a construction loan for the Longmont property, while National Bank of Indianapolis provided a construction loan for the Colorado Springs asset.

Located at 245 Bountiful Ave. in Longmont, the garden-style project will offer 224 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 12 percent of the units income restricted. The asset will include one four-story and 10 two-story buildings, a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, a fitness center, TV lounges, pickleball courts and a dog park. Construction for the $90 million project is slated for completion in early 2027. Humphreys & Partners is serving as architect for the development.

Situated on the southwest corner of Rio Vista Drive and Barnes Road in Colorado Springs, the garden-style property includes four four-story buildings with a mix of 41 percent one bedrooms, 41 percent two bedrooms and 18 percent three bedrooms. Each of the 163 units will have a full-sized washer/dryer. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa and cabanas, a fitness center, dog park, clubhouse with lounge, billiards and arcade games and coworking and private office spaces. Ware Malcomb is serving as architect on the $55 million project, which is scheduled for completion in late 2026.