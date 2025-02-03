The Home Depot Purchases 1.4 MSF Distribution Center in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — The Home Depot has acquired its own 1.4 million-square-foot The Home Depot Distribution Center (DC) from the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA). The facility is situated near the Port of Savannah. The sales price was not disclosed.

SEDA has leased the center to The Home Depot since 1995. The acquisition includes 100 acres of adjacent land. The Home Depot DC supports hundreds of The Home Depot stores and typically employs around 250 associates.

“This sale signals a significant, long-term commitment by The Home Depot to our region and the Georgia Ports Authority,” says Trip Tollison, president and CEO of SEDA. “We are honored that they continue to have great confidence in the Savannah region.”