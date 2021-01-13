REBusinessOnline

The Home Depot Signs 68,040 SF Industrial Lease in Columbia

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, South Carolina, Southeast

Magnus Development is developing Midway Logistics VI, which is situated within Lexington County Industrial Park, less than two miles from the Interstate 26/77 interchange and six miles southeast of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Home Depot has signed a 68,040-square-foot industrial lease within Midway Logistics VI in Columbia. Magnus Development is developing the 192,780-square-foot facility, which is situated within Lexington County Industrial Park, less than two miles from the Interstate 26/77 interchange and six miles southeast of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Midway Logistics VI features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, motion-sensor LED lighting and trailer parking. The Home Depot plans to utilize the space as a last-mile distribution center. A timeline for the Atlanta-based retailer’s move-in was not disclosed. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.

