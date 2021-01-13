The Home Depot Signs 68,040 SF Industrial Lease in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Home Depot has signed a 68,040-square-foot industrial lease within Midway Logistics VI in Columbia. Magnus Development is developing the 192,780-square-foot facility, which is situated within Lexington County Industrial Park, less than two miles from the Interstate 26/77 interchange and six miles southeast of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. Midway Logistics VI features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, motion-sensor LED lighting and trailer parking. The Home Depot plans to utilize the space as a last-mile distribution center. A timeline for the Atlanta-based retailer’s move-in was not disclosed. Chuck Salley, Dave Mathews, Thomas Beard and John Peebles of Colliers represented the landlord in the lease negotiations.