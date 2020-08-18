REBusinessOnline

The Home Depot’s Sales Increase 23.4 Percent in Second Quarter

Posted on by in Company News, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

ATLANTA — The Home Depot released its second-quarter results, which revealed the home improvement retailer saw a 23.4 percent increase in sales on a year-over-year basis. Sales totaled $38.1 billion in the second quarter, which ended Aug. 3.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak and The Home Depot’s status as an essential retailer, meaning the stores have remained open through the pandemic, the company invested approximately $480 million in benefits for its associates, including weekly bonuses for hourly associates in stores and distribution centers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  