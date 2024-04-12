The Junkluggers Signs 12,250 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

ELGIN, ILL. — The Junkluggers of Chicago NW Suburbs has signed a 12,250-square-foot industrial lease at 425 Airport Road in Elgin. The junk removal, recycling and reuse business is expanding and relocating from another space in Elgin. The front quarter of the building is set up as a showroom, which The Junkluggers will utilize for its resale business, ReMix Market. Chris Mergenthaler of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant, while Don Meyer of Showplace Realty represented the private landlord.