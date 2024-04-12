Friday, April 12, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The junk removal, recycling and reuse business leased space at 425 Airport Road.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

The Junkluggers Signs 12,250 SF Industrial Lease in Elgin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ELGIN, ILL. — The Junkluggers of Chicago NW Suburbs has signed a 12,250-square-foot industrial lease at 425 Airport Road in Elgin. The junk removal, recycling and reuse business is expanding and relocating from another space in Elgin. The front quarter of the building is set up as a showroom, which The Junkluggers will utilize for its resale business, ReMix Market. Chris Mergenthaler of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the tenant, while Don Meyer of Showplace Realty represented the private landlord.

You may also like

ViaWest, Clarion Partners Break Ground on 340,000 SF...

Target to Open 135,000 SF Location at Provo...

CapRock Partners Acquires 396,750 SF Peachtree Distribution Center...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 81,500 SF Industrial Complex...

ECI Software Solutions Signs 25,468 SF Office Lease...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 12,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal...

Creation, J.P. Morgan Receive $64M Construction Loan for...

McShane to Build 60-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Largo Capital Arranges $7.9M Loan for Refinancing of...