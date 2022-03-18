The Klabin Co./CORFAC Founder Stuart Klabin Passes Away at Age 90

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Stuart Klabin, the founder of The Klabin Co. and CORFAC International, has passed away at age 90.

Klabin, who founded Torrance-based The Klabin Co. in 1961, was a pioneer in Los Angeles industrial real estate and enjoyed decades of success both as a broker and developer. Klabin was also the founder of the American Industrial Real Estate Association.

While Klabin was not involved with the day-to-day operations of the Klabin Co. for the past more than 20 years, he served as chairman emeritus until his passing. Over the past several years, Klabin maintained a connection to The Klabin Co. through the real estate assets he developed and owned in the greater Los Angeles region.