The LEGO Store to Open at Town Center of Virginia Beach in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — The LEGO Store plans to open a new 3,170-square-foot store at Town Center of Virginia Beach, a mixed-use development in downtown Virginia Beach that features 500,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. The store will carry LEGO products and also host in-store play experiences and events. The LEGO Store joins other recent additions to the development, including Nando’s, Legal Sea Foods, Cinnaholic Bakery, Madewell and Nike. The new store is set to open in November. Gerald Divaris and Sezin Cortinas of Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord, locally based Armada Hoffler, in the lease negotiations. Lindsay Bangel, also with Divaris, represented LEGO, which has 112 stores in North America.