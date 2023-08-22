Tuesday, August 22, 2023
The Life Properties Nears Completion of $2.7M Renovation of Indianapolis Apartment Complex

by Kristin Harlow

INDIANAPOLIS — The Life Properties, the property management and construction management affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, is nearing completion of a $2.7 million capital improvement program at The Life at Arden Landing, a 131-unit apartment complex in Indianapolis. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Interior upgrades are being made to 105 of the community’s residences as well as window replacements, new exterior paint, repairs to the exterior façade, sidewalk and parking lot upgrades, improvements to the children’s playground, replacement of the gutter system, security camera system enhancements and landscaping improvements. There are also several sustainable upgrades such as low-flow plumbing retrofits and the installation of LED lighting. The property was originally built in 1999.

