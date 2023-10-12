The Life Properties Underway on $6.1M Renovation at Indianapolis Apartment Community

INDIANAPOLIS — The Life Properties, the property management and construction management affiliate of Olive Tree Holdings, is underway on a $6.1 million capital improvement program at The Life at Harrison Trails in Indianapolis. The project is currently 75 percent leased. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2024. Upgrades include select interior renovations to 302 of the community’s 378 residences as well as upgrades to the office clubhouse and fitness center. Exterior improvements include new paint, repairs to the community’s sidewalk concrete, parking lot, dog park, resident pool, roofing, playground and signage. The project also includes the implementation of a new security system and significant landscaping improvements and cleanup. There are also sustainable upgrades, such as the installation of low-flow plumbing retrofits and LED lighting. The Life at Harrison Trails was built in 1973.