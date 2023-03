HOUSTON — The Little Gym, a fitness concept for children, has signed a 3,421-square-foot retail lease at Cypress Village Station in northwest Houston. The 10-year lease brings the 101,272-square-foot center to an occupancy rate of 85 percent. Kevin Sims internally represented the landlord, locally based developer NewQuest Properties, in the lease negotiations. Matt Reed of Shop Cos. represented the tenant. The Little Gym now operates eight facilities in the Houston area.