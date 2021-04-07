The Luminary Opens at Office Building in Downtown Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Restaurant, Retail

The Luminary is part of the newly renovated lobby area at 303 E. Wacker. (Photo courtesy of Josh Pabst)

CHICAGO — Food and beverage concept The Luminary has opened at 303 E. Wacker, a 30-story office building in Chicago’s East Loop. The café will offer coffee, tea, pastries, salads, sandwiches and snacks. Cocktails and chef-crafted bites will follow later this year. Infuse Hospitality will operate The Luminary. Infuse is also the team behind Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea. Beacon Capital Partners, the owner of 303 E. Wacker, recently completed a renovation of the 944,000-square-foot building. Designed by architectural firm Norman Kelley, the lobby design now features new flooring, seating, a lighting installation and bar area.