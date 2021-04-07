The Luminary Opens at Office Building in Downtown Chicago
CHICAGO — Food and beverage concept The Luminary has opened at 303 E. Wacker, a 30-story office building in Chicago’s East Loop. The café will offer coffee, tea, pastries, salads, sandwiches and snacks. Cocktails and chef-crafted bites will follow later this year. Infuse Hospitality will operate The Luminary. Infuse is also the team behind Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea. Beacon Capital Partners, the owner of 303 E. Wacker, recently completed a renovation of the 944,000-square-foot building. Designed by architectural firm Norman Kelley, the lobby design now features new flooring, seating, a lighting installation and bar area.
