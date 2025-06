NEW YORK CITY — The Malin, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, has opened a 32,700-square-foot space in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The space spans two floors within 895 Broadway and opened with all 20 private offices and 36 dedicated desks fully leased. The space also features three meeting rooms, a 14-person boardroom, 21 phone booths, two libraries and a mezzanine space for events. The Malin now operates five coworking facilities in New York City and eight across the country.