The Malin to Open 12,000 SF Coworking Location at Paseo South Gulch in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Work-focused members organization The Malin will open a 12,000-square-foot club in Paseo South Gulch in Nashville, marking the second location for the brand in the city. Located within the project’s Voorhees Building, The Malin South Gulch will feature 58 dedicated desks, seven private offices, four meeting rooms, three lounges and a library. Kingston Lafferty Design is providing interior design services for the project, which is scheduled for completion this fall. SomeraRoad is the developer and owner of Paseo South Gulch.