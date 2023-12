AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Malin, a members-only coworking concept, will open a 12,123-square-foot space at 1515 E. Cesar Chavez St. in East Austin. The space, which is scheduled to open next summer, will feature 28 dedicated desks, 10 private offices and four meeting rooms. Brent Powdrill, Bethany Perez and Kevin Kimbrough of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Casey Casper and Kendall King of HPI Real Estate Services & Investments represented the tenant.