The Malin to Open 16,000 SF Coworking Space in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — The Malin, a work-focused members club, will open a 16,000-square-foot coworking location in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood this fall. Located within Nashville Warehouse Co., the city’s first mass timber building, the space will comprise 48 dedicated desks, seven private offices, six meeting rooms and a library. AJ Capital Partners is leading the development of the project. Other committed tenants at Nashville Warehouse Co.’s 5.2-acre campus include Soho House Nashville, Apple Music, Live Nation, Red Bull and Pastis, a French restaurant also set to open this year.