Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

The Malin to Open 19,400 SF Coworking Space in Manhattan’s NoDo District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — The Malin, a provider of flexible workspace solutions, will open a 19,400-square-foot coworking space in Manhattan’s NoDo district. The lease term is 15 years, and the space spans the entire fifth floor at 10 Astor Place, a seven-story, 156,000-square-foot building. John Mears of local brokerage firm RUE represented The Malin in the lease negotiations. David Kaye and Neith Stone represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, on an internal basis. The opening is slated for early 2027.

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