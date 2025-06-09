The Meridian Group Acquires 388,206 SF Office Tower in Metro DC, Plans Capital Improvements

TYSONS, VA. — The Meridian Group (TMG) has acquired Boro Central, a 388,206-square-foot trophy office tower located in Tysons, roughly 11 miles west of Washington, D.C. near the Greensboro Metro station. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but many outlets report the seller was Foulger-Pratt. Formerly known as Tysons Central, Boro Central is situated within The Boro, a larger mixed-use district that will total 5 million square feet upon full build-out.

The 24-story office building offers floor-to-ceiling windows, 30- by 40-foot column spacing, ample ceiling heights and a standout 8th floor that features 14-foot ceilings and a private terrace. Capital improvements for the property will include a new conference center, spec suites and curated amenity programming for tenants. Josh Masi, Scott Goldberg and Paige Barger of Cushman & Wakefield will continue to lead leasing efforts for the property, which media outlets report was vacant at the time of sale.

The Boro’s first phase will encompass 1.7 million square feet of mixed-use development, featuring approximately 700 residential units, 500,000 square feet of office space and 250,000 square feet of retail space, anchored by a Whole Foods Market and a ShowPlace ICON Theatre.