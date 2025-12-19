The Milestone Group Buys 322-Unit Bucking Horse Apartments in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Equus Capital Partners has sold Bucking Horse Apartments in Fort Collins to The Milestone Group for an undisclosed amount. Newmark arranged the sale as well as acquisition financing. Bucking Horse Apartments offers 322 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts as well as 18 townhomes with attached garages. Apartments feature open-concept layouts, private balconies or patios with exterior storage closets and kitchens equipped with stainless-steel appliances and islands.

Amenities are anchored by The Ranch House clubhouse, which includes a private movie theater, resident lounge space, a resort-style pool and year-round hot tub, a 24-hour fitness center and community garden beds. The property, developed in 2018, is located within the Bucking Horse master-planned community.