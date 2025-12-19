Friday, December 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bucking-Horse-Apts-Fort-Collins-CO
Parks, trails and approximately 300 acres of protected open space along the Poudre River Trail surround Bucking Horse Apartments in Fort Collins, Colo. (Image courtesy of Equus Capital Partners)
AcquisitionsColoradoMultifamilyWestern

The Milestone Group Buys 322-Unit Bucking Horse Apartments in Fort Collins, Colorado

by Amy Works

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Equus Capital Partners has sold Bucking Horse Apartments in Fort Collins to The Milestone Group for an undisclosed amount. Newmark arranged the sale as well as acquisition financing. Bucking Horse Apartments offers 322 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts as well as 18 townhomes with attached garages. Apartments feature open-concept layouts, private balconies or patios with exterior storage closets and kitchens equipped with stainless-steel appliances and islands.

Amenities are anchored by The Ranch House clubhouse, which includes a private movie theater, resident lounge space, a resort-style pool and year-round hot tub, a 24-hour fitness center and community garden beds. The property, developed in 2018, is located within the Bucking Horse master-planned community.

You may also like

Perform Properties Signs Six New Tenants to One...

Rocket Lister Buys Office Building in Tempe, Arizona...

Time Equities Acquires Cactus Plaza Retail Property in...

Faris Lee Negotiates Sale of 11,266 SF Retail...

Landmark, Manulife Break Ground on 259-Bed Student Housing...

Newmark Negotiates $132M Sale of Office Property in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers 312-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 172-Unit Luxury Active Adult...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.2M Sale of Shopping...