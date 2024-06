HOUSTON — The Mind Spot, a provider of mental health services, has signed a 3,148-square-foot office lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3000 Weslayan St. was built in 1979 and totals 81,505 square feet. Ray Lopez of Colliers represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. William Stone of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed landlord.