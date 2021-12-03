REBusinessOnline

The Motion Agency Signs 19,681 SF Office Lease in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

The Reid Murdoch Building spans 325,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — The Motion Agency has signed a 19,681-square-foot office lease at the Reid Murdoch Building located at 325 N. LaSalle Drive in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The creative communications agency had been a subtenant in the space since summer 2018. Built in 1913, the property spans 325,000 square feet. Dougal Jeppe of Colliers Chicago represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Landlord information was not provided.

