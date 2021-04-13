The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Glennwood Apartments in San Antonio was fully occupied at the time of sale.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Glennwood Apartments, a 100-unit complex situated on a 6.3-acre site on the north side of San Antonio. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1970 and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Chris Siemasko and Bryce Smith of TMG represented the seller and buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The 12-building complex was fully occupied at the time of sale.