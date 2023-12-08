Friday, December 8, 2023
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 128-Unit Complex in Temple, Texas

by Taylor Williams

TEMPLE, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Midtown Apartments, a 128-unit complex located in the Central Texas city of Temple. Built in 1971, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 872 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, basketball court, clubhouse and a picnic area. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Jon Krebbs of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

