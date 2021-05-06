The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 144-Unit Community in White Settlement, Texas

Sky Landing Apartments in White Settlement totals 144 units. The property was built in 1968.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Sky Landing, an apartment community located in the western Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement that was built in 1968. According to Apartments.com, the property totals 144 units and offers amenities such as a sports court and onsite laundry facilities. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the deal.