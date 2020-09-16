The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 154-Unit Spanish Keys Apartments in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Spanish Keys Apartments, a 154-unit community in San Antonio. Built in 1965, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a business center. Chris Siemasko and Bryce Smith of TMG represented the Dallas-based seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.