The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 154-Unit Spanish Keys Apartments in San Antonio

Spanish Keys Apartments in San Antonio totals 154 units. The property was built in 1965.

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Spanish Keys Apartments, a 154-unit community in San Antonio. Built in 1965, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and a business center. Chris Siemasko and Bryce Smith of TMG represented the Dallas-based seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.

