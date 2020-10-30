The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 162-Unit Live Oak Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Live Oak Apartments, a 162-unit community in Houston’s Energy Corridor. Built in 1977 and renovated in 2018, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, pet play area and onsite laundry facilities. Bryce Smith of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.