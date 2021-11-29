The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 176-Unit Complex in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Mission Villas, a 176-unit apartment complex in San Antonio. Built on five acres in 1965, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, picnic area and onsite laundry facilities. Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Chris Siemasko of TMG procured the buyer, a California-based REIT.