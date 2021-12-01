The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 393-Unit Portfolio in El Paso

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

EL PASO, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of a 393-unit apartment portfolio in El Paso. Villa Sierra was built in 1969 and totals 243 units, and Wyndchase Apartments comprises 150 units and was constructed in 1970. According to Apartments.com, both properties offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as pools, fitness centers and clubhouses. Chris Siemasko of TMG represented the seller in the transaction, and Bryce Smith and Jon Krebbs of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.