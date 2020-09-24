REBusinessOnline

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 66-Unit Sungate Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Sungate Apartments, a 66-unit community in San Antonio. The property was built in 1972 and features one-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and an outdoor grilling area. Chris Siemasko of TMG represented the locally based seller in the transaction, and Bryce Smith of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

