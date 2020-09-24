The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 66-Unit Sungate Apartments in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Sungate Apartments, a 66-unit community in San Antonio. The property was built in 1972 and features one-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and an outdoor grilling area. Chris Siemasko of TMG represented the locally based seller in the transaction, and Bryce Smith of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.