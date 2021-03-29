REBusinessOnline

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 68-Unit Complex in San Antonio

Executive Apartments in San Antonio totals 68 units. The property was built in 1964.

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Executive Apartments, a 68-unit complex in northwest San Antonio. The property was built in 1964 and, according to Apartments.com, offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and a business center. Bryce Smith and Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller and the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership will implement a value-add program to the unit interiors and building exteriors.

