The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 68-Unit Complex in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Executive Apartments, a 68-unit complex in northwest San Antonio. The property was built in 1964 and, according to Apartments.com, offers one- and two-bedroom units, as well as a pool and a business center. Bryce Smith and Paul Yazbeck of TMG represented the seller and the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The new ownership will implement a value-add program to the unit interiors and building exteriors.
