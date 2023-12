SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of Lorenzo Apartments, a 72-unit complex in San Antonio. Built in 1960 on the city’s south side, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 611 square feet, as well as a dog park and onsite laundry facilities. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller, and Christopher Siemasko of TMG procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.