The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of 72-Unit Property in Nacogdoches, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Woodland Trails, a 72-unit apartment complex located about 150 miles north of Houston in Nacogdoches. The property was built in 1985. Gold Star Capital purchased the asset from an entity doing business as Hermosa Land Investment III LLC for an undisclosed price. Evan Burke of TMG brokered the deal.