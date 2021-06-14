REBusinessOnline

The Multifamily Group Arranges Sale of Two San Antonio Properties Totaling 400 Units

Posted on in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based brokerage firm, has arranged the sale of Limestone Oaks and Townhomes at Limestone Oaks, two multifamily properties totaling 400 units in northwest San Antonio. The properties were built in 1981 and 1984, respectively. Bryce Smith of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

