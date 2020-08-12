The Multifamily Group Brokers Sale of 242-Unit Apartment Complex in North Little Rock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Arrowhead Estates include a pool, playground, basketball court, picnic area and a sundeck.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — The Multifamily Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Arrowhead Estates, a 242-unit apartment complex in North Little Rock. The property, which was originally built in 1968, offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a pool, playground, basketball court, picnic area and a sundeck. The community is situated at 1707 Arrowhead Road, six miles north of downtown Little Rock. Paul Yazbeck of Dallas-based TMG represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer. The sales price was also not disclosed.