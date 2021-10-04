REBusinessOnline

The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 107-Unit Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The Oaks of Arlington, a 107-unit community located about 1.5 miles from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1984 and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 502 to 1,184 square feet. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller and the Chicago-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Lead Generation Lessons From Active Adult Communities
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews