The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 107-Unit Community in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of The Oaks of Arlington, a 107-unit community located about 1.5 miles from AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1984 and offers one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 502 to 1,184 square feet. Jon Krebbs of TMG represented the seller and the Chicago-based buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.