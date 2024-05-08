Wednesday, May 8, 2024
The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 122-Unit Property in Athens, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ATHENS, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group has negotiated the sale of Athens Reserve Apartments, a 122-unit property located about 75 miles southeast of Dallas. The 11-acre site, which can support future expansion and includes 17,500 square feet of commercial space, initially housed a Quality Inn hotel that was constructed in 1981. The seller, Dallas-based Profectus Multifamily Capital, purchased the site in 2021 and implemented various capital improvements as part of the conversion.

