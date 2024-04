LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Dallas-based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group (TMG) has negotiated the sale of Courtyard Apartments, a 63-unit complex located about 120 miles east of Dallas in Longview. The property was built in 1966 and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 778 square feet. Yonnic Land of TMG represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.