The Neighborhood Developers Underway on 77-Unit Affordable Housing Project Near Boston

EVERETT, MASS. — The Neighborhood Developers, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization, is underway on construction of an affordable housing project in Everett, a northern suburb of Boston. The project will add 77 units for seniors age 62 and above, as well as a 4,000-square-foot healthcare facility, to the local supply. The project also includes six townhomes that will be listed for sale at below-market prices. A completion date was not disclosed.

