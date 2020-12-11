The Opus Group, McKinney Fund Deliver 520-Bed Student Housing Community Near UAB

Communal amenities at Ascend Five Points South include a pool, fitness center, study rooms and a spa.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — The Opus Group and The McKinney Fund have delivered Ascend Five Points South, a 520-bed student housing community near the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). The property offers studio to four-bedroom floor plans with rents starting at $739 per month. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, study rooms and a spa. The asset is situated at 1001 20th St. S., adjacent to the UAB campus. The design team for Ascend Five Points South included Rabren General Contractors, Myefski Architects and Creative License International. Asset Living manages the community.