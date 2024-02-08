The Parking Spot Acquires Park ’N Fly

CHICAGO — The Parking Spot (TPS), an owner and operator of near-airport parking properties, has acquired Park ’N Fly (PNF), a near-airport parking owner and operator with 13 owned, leased and managed facilities. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. The transaction will enable TPS to expand its footprint, broaden its third-party management offering and augment its proprietary revenue-management technology with PNF’s near-airport parking search aggregator. With this addition, TPS now operates 47 facilities containing more than 100,000 parking spaces at 28 airports. TPS is owned by investment funds sponsored by Chicago-based Green Courte Partners LLC.